How to watch Iowa vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Iowa (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Iowa 6-3; Minnesota 4-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back home. They will square off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a win, while Iowa will be looking to right the ship.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 16 turnovers, the Michigan Wolverines took down the Hawkeyes 103-91. One thing holding Iowa back was the mediocre play of G Jordan Bohannon, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes but picked up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Minnesota also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (18) and won 78-60 over the Clemson Tigers. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to G Marcus Carr, who had 24 points and nine assists in addition to five boards.

The Hawkeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-4 against the spread.

When the two teams last met in January, the Hawkeyes were in the race but had to settle for second with a 92-87 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 145

Series History

Minnesota have won three out of their last five games against Iowa.