How to watch Iowa vs. Minnesota: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Iowa (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Iowa 6-3; Minnesota 4-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back home. They will square off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Minnesota should still be feeling good after a win, while Iowa will be looking to right the ship.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 16 turnovers, the Michigan Wolverines took down the Hawkeyes 103-91. One thing holding Iowa back was the mediocre play of G Jordan Bohannon, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes but picked up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, Minnesota also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (18) and won 78-60 over the Clemson Tigers. Minnesota can attribute much of their success to G Marcus Carr, who had 24 points and nine assists in addition to five boards.
The Hawkeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-4 against the spread.
When the two teams last met in January, the Hawkeyes were in the race but had to settle for second with a 92-87 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 145
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won three out of their last five games against Iowa.
- Jan 27, 2019 - Minnesota 92 vs. Iowa 87
- Feb 21, 2018 - Minnesota 86 vs. Iowa 82
- Jan 30, 2018 - Iowa 94 vs. Minnesota 80
- Feb 08, 2017 - Minnesota 101 vs. Iowa 89
- Feb 14, 2016 - Iowa 75 vs. Minnesota 71
-
