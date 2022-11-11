Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Iowa

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 1-0; Iowa 1-0

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will stay at home another game and welcome the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Iowa entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They were fully in charge, breezing past the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 89-58 at home. The Hawkeyes relied on the efforts of Tony Perkins, who had 16 points and five assists, and Filip Rebraca, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for North Carolina A&T at home against the Edward Waters Tigers on Monday as the squad secured a 100-61 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Both Iowa and North Carolina A&T have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.