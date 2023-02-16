Who's Playing

Ohio State @ Iowa

Current Records: Ohio State 11-14; Iowa 16-9

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Buckeyes and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa should still be feeling good after a win, while OSU will be looking to regain their footing.

OSU has to be hurting after a devastating 62-41 defeat at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday. Forward Justice Sueing had a rough afternoon: he played for 31 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Iowa and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Iowa wrapped it up with a 68-56 victory on the road. Forward Kris Murray took over for the Hawkeyes, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with 14 rebounds.

The Buckeyes are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past six games.

OSU is now 11-14 while Iowa sits at 16-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: OSU is 48th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.3 on average. To make matters even worse for OSU, Iowa ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Hawkeyes' favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.30

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 8-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio State have won six out of their last 11 games against Iowa.