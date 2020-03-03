How to watch Iowa vs. Purdue: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Purdue @ Iowa

Current Records: Purdue 15-14; Iowa 20-9

What to Know

The #18 Iowa Hawkeyes haven't won a game against the Purdue Boilermakers since Jan. 12 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Iowa and Purdue will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Iowa beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 77-68 this past Saturday. Iowa's center Luka Garza did his thing and dropped a double-double on 25 points and 17 rebounds along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Hoosiers last Thursday, winning 57-49. Forward Trevion Williams and guard Eric Hunter Jr. were among the main playmakers for Purdue as the former had 19 points in addition to eight boards and the latter had 17 points in addition to seven boards.

Iowa took a serious blow against Purdue the last time the two teams met in February, falling 104-68. Maybe the Hawkeyes will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 142

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Purdue have won four out of their last seven games against Iowa.