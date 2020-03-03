How to watch Iowa vs. Purdue: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Iowa vs. Purdue basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue @ Iowa
Current Records: Purdue 15-14; Iowa 20-9
What to Know
The #18 Iowa Hawkeyes haven't won a game against the Purdue Boilermakers since Jan. 12 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Iowa and Purdue will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Iowa beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 77-68 this past Saturday. Iowa's center Luka Garza did his thing and dropped a double-double on 25 points and 17 rebounds along with four blocks.
Meanwhile, the Boilermakers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Hoosiers last Thursday, winning 57-49. Forward Trevion Williams and guard Eric Hunter Jr. were among the main playmakers for Purdue as the former had 19 points in addition to eight boards and the latter had 17 points in addition to seven boards.
Iowa took a serious blow against Purdue the last time the two teams met in February, falling 104-68. Maybe the Hawkeyes will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The Hawkeyes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Purdue have won four out of their last seven games against Iowa.
- Feb 05, 2020 - Purdue 104 vs. Iowa 68
- Jan 03, 2019 - Purdue 86 vs. Iowa 70
- Jan 20, 2018 - Purdue 87 vs. Iowa 64
- Jan 12, 2017 - Iowa 83 vs. Purdue 78
- Dec 28, 2016 - Purdue 89 vs. Iowa 67
- Jan 24, 2016 - Iowa 83 vs. Purdue 71
- Jan 02, 2016 - Iowa 70 vs. Purdue 63
