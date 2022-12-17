Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Iowa

Current Records: SE Missouri State 5-6; Iowa 7-3

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks will square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

SE Missouri State came up short against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Wednesday, falling 68-61.

Meanwhile, Iowa was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 78-75 to the Wisconsin Badgers. That makes it the first time this season the Hawkeyes have let down their home crowd. The losing side was boosted by forward Patrick McCaffery, who had 24 points along with seven rebounds.

SE Missouri State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 23.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put SE Missouri State at 5-6 and Iowa at 7-3. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Redhawks have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Hawkeyes' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 31st in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 23-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.