Who's Playing
Clev. State Vikings @ IUI Jaguars
Current Records: Clev. State 13-6, IUI 6-13
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
IUI is 0-10 against Clev. State since January of 2020 but things could change on Sunday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at The Jungle. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.1 points per game this season.
On Wednesday, IUI came up short against Oakland and fell 72-59.
Meanwhile, Clev. State came tearing into Wednesday's matchup with eight straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 25 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 76-58 win over the Norse. The over/under was set at 134 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
IUI's defeat dropped their record down to 6-13. As for Clev. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season.
IUI came up short against Clev. State when the teams last played two weeks ago, falling 67-61. Will IUI have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Clev. State has won all of the games they've played against IUI in the last 5 years.
- Jan 04, 2025 - Clev. State 67 vs. IUI 61
- Mar 05, 2024 - Clev. State 85 vs. IUI 66
- Mar 02, 2024 - Clev. State 75 vs. IUI 66
- Dec 31, 2023 - Clev. State 86 vs. IUI 77
- Jan 29, 2023 - Clev. State 78 vs. IUI 72
- Jan 14, 2023 - Clev. State 89 vs. IUI 54
- Feb 12, 2022 - Clev. State 83 vs. IUI 45
- Jan 02, 2021 - Clev. State 59 vs. IUI 49
- Jan 01, 2021 - Clev. State 65 vs. IUI 62
- Jan 30, 2020 - Clev. State 72 vs. IUI 62