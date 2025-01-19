Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ IUI Jaguars

Current Records: Clev. State 13-6, IUI 6-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana

The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

IUI is 0-10 against Clev. State since January of 2020 but things could change on Sunday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at The Jungle. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.1 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, IUI came up short against Oakland and fell 72-59.

Meanwhile, Clev. State came tearing into Wednesday's matchup with eight straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 25 points) and they left with even more momentum. They enjoyed a cozy 76-58 win over the Norse. The over/under was set at 134 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

IUI's defeat dropped their record down to 6-13. As for Clev. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season.

IUI came up short against Clev. State when the teams last played two weeks ago, falling 67-61. Will IUI have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Clev. State has won all of the games they've played against IUI in the last 5 years.