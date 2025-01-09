Who's Playing
Detroit Titans @ IUI Jaguars
Current Records: Detroit 6-11, IUI 5-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
IUI is 2-8 against Detroit since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at The Jungle. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming match.
IUI is headed into Thursday's game looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their seventh straight game on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 67-61 defeat to Clev. State.
Even though they lost, IUI smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.
Meanwhile, Detroit also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Milwaukee by a score of 64-56. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Titans in their matchups with the Panthers: they've now lost six in a row.
IUI's defeat dropped their record down to 5-12. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 6-11.
Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: IUI has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.
IUI ended up a good deal behind Detroit in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, losing 81-66. Will IUI have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
IUI is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is 140 points.
Series History
Detroit has won 8 out of their last 10 games against IUI.
- Feb 14, 2024 - Detroit 81 vs. IUI 66
- Dec 29, 2023 - IUI 67 vs. Detroit 55
- Feb 19, 2023 - Detroit 81 vs. IUI 68
- Jan 21, 2023 - Detroit 89 vs. IUI 77
- Dec 02, 2021 - Detroit 69 vs. IUI 45
- Feb 29, 2020 - Detroit 90 vs. IUI 88
- Jan 23, 2020 - Detroit 76 vs. IUI 64
- Feb 28, 2019 - Detroit 87 vs. IUI 85
- Jan 26, 2019 - IUI 80 vs. Detroit 65
- Feb 02, 2018 - Detroit 74 vs. IUI 60