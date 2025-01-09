Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ IUI Jaguars

Current Records: Detroit 6-11, IUI 5-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana

The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

IUI is 2-8 against Detroit since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at The Jungle.

IUI is headed into Thursday's game looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their seventh straight game on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 67-61 defeat to Clev. State.

Even though they lost, IUI smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Detroit also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Milwaukee by a score of 64-56. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Titans in their matchups with the Panthers: they've now lost six in a row.

IUI's defeat dropped their record down to 5-12. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 6-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: IUI has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8. Given IUI's sizable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.

IUI ended up a good deal behind Detroit in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, losing 81-66. Will IUI have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

IUI is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Series History

Detroit has won 8 out of their last 10 games against IUI.