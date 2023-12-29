Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Detroit 0-13, IUPUI 4-9

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

What to Know

IUPUI is 2-7 against Detroit since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. IUPUI has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

IUPUI scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Yellow Jackets as the Jaguars made off with a 90-67 victory. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win IUPUI has managed all season.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 13th match. They took a 83-66 bruising from the Wolfpack on Saturday. Detroit found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Marcus Tankersley, who scored 20 points along with three steals. Another player making a difference was Donovann Toatley, who scored 21 points.

Detroit struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are winless (0-5) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Jaguars' victory bumped their record up to 4-9. As for the Titans, their defeat was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-13.

IUPUI came up short against Detroit in their previous matchup back in February, falling 81-68. Will IUPUI have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Detroit has won 7 out of their last 9 games against IUPUI.