Detroit Titans @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Detroit 0-13, IUPUI 4-9

What to Know

IUPUI will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The IUPUI Jaguars and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. IUPUI has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

IUPUI scored the most points they've had all season to find success last Thursday. Everything went their way against the Yellow Jackets as the Jaguars made off with a 90-67 victory. That 23 points margin sets a new team best for IUPUI this season.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 13th game. They took a hard 83-66 fall against the Wolfpack on Saturday. Detroit found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Marcus Tankersley, who scored 20 points along with three steals. Donovann Toatley was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

Detroit struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are winless (0-5) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Jaguars' win bumped their record up to 4-9. As for the Titans, their loss was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-13.

IUPUI came up short against Detroit in their previous meeting back in February, falling 81-68. Will IUPUI have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Detroit is a 3-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Titans, as the game opened with the Titans as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Detroit has won 7 out of their last 9 games against IUPUI.