Who's Playing
Green Bay Phoenix @ IUPUI Jaguars
Current Records: Green Bay 9-8, IUPUI 5-12
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Ticket Cost: $25.39
What to Know
IUPUI will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The IUPUI Jaguars and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 75-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Penguins. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for IUPUI in their matchups with Youngstown State: they've now lost six in a row.
Meanwhile, Green Bay unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-73 loss to the Golden Grizzlies.
The Jaguars bumped their record down to 5-12 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.2 points per game. As for the Phoenix, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-8.
While IUPUI and Green Bay both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward, Green Bay is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. Those brave souls putting their money on IUPUI against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-10 ATS record can't hold a candle to Green Bay's 10-5.
IUPUI strolled past Green Bay in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 68-53. Will IUPUI repeat their success, or does Green Bay have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Green Bay is a big 8-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Phoenix as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 133 points.
Series History
IUPUI and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 04, 2023 - IUPUI 68 vs. Green Bay 53
- Dec 05, 2022 - Green Bay 68 vs. IUPUI 61
- Feb 26, 2022 - Green Bay 67 vs. IUPUI 41
- Jan 13, 2022 - Green Bay 69 vs. IUPUI 54
- Feb 06, 2021 - Green Bay 79 vs. IUPUI 72
- Feb 05, 2021 - IUPUI 80 vs. Green Bay 71
- Feb 06, 2020 - Green Bay 91 vs. IUPUI 85
- Jan 05, 2020 - IUPUI 93 vs. Green Bay 78
- Feb 24, 2019 - IUPUI 79 vs. Green Bay 68
- Jan 17, 2019 - IUPUI 76 vs. Green Bay 70