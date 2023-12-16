Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Lindenwood 4-6, IUPUI 3-8

Lindenwood has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the IUPUI Jaguars at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. IUPUI took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on Lindenwood, who comes in off a win.

Last Tuesday, the Lions strolled past the Eagles with points to spare, taking the game 81-64.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 101-65 defeat at the hands of the Golden Gophers. IUPUI was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 57-27.

Despite the loss, IUPUI had strong showings from Bryce Monroe, who scored 20 points, and Qwanzi Samuels, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Samuels has scored all season.

The Lions' victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for the Jaguars, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-8.

Lindenwood is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

IUPUI is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lions as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

