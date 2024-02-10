Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: PFW 15-9, IUPUI 6-19

What to Know

PFW has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored PFW last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Vikings by a score of 75-72. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for PFW in their matchups with the Vikings: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 87-67 punch to the gut against the Panthers. IUPUI was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Mastodons have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-9 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-19.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: PFW have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 3.6 threes per game. Given PFW's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, PFW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played IUPUI.

Odds

PFW is a big 11-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

IUPUI and PFW both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.