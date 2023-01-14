Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ IUPUI

Current Records: Cleveland State 9-8; IUPUI 3-15

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland State Vikings and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 10 of 2019. IUPUI and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at noon ET on Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Vikings will be strutting in after a victory while IUPUI will be stumbling in from a defeat.

IUPUI ended up a good deal behind the PFW Mastodons when they played on Thursday, losing 70-55.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Cleveland State beat the Green Bay Phoenix 82-77 on Saturday.

The Jaguars were pulverized by Cleveland State 83-45 when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe IUPUI will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Series History

Cleveland State have won seven out of their last nine games against IUPUI.