Who's Playing
Cleveland State @ IUPUI
Current Records: Cleveland State 9-8; IUPUI 3-15
What to Know
The IUPUI Jaguars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland State Vikings and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 10 of 2019. IUPUI and Cleveland State will face off in a Horizon League battle at noon ET on Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Vikings will be strutting in after a victory while IUPUI will be stumbling in from a defeat.
IUPUI ended up a good deal behind the PFW Mastodons when they played on Thursday, losing 70-55.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Cleveland State beat the Green Bay Phoenix 82-77 on Saturday.
The Jaguars were pulverized by Cleveland State 83-45 when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe IUPUI will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cleveland State have won seven out of their last nine games against IUPUI.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Cleveland State 83 vs. IUPUI 45
- Jan 02, 2021 - Cleveland State 59 vs. IUPUI 49
- Jan 01, 2021 - Cleveland State 65 vs. IUPUI 62
- Jan 30, 2020 - Cleveland State 72 vs. IUPUI 62
- Dec 30, 2019 - Cleveland State 82 vs. IUPUI 80
- Feb 16, 2019 - Cleveland State 89 vs. IUPUI 86
- Jan 10, 2019 - IUPUI 90 vs. Cleveland State 74
- Feb 08, 2018 - IUPUI 78 vs. Cleveland State 73
- Jan 18, 2018 - Cleveland State 70 vs. IUPUI 67