Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ IUPUI

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 2-9; IUPUI 2-8

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Eastern Illinois Panthers will be on the road. They will take on the IUPUI Jaguars at noon ET Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. IUPUI will be strutting in after a win while the Panthers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

EIU was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 79-75 to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Meanwhile, everything went the Jaguars' way against the Spalding Golden Eagles on Monday as they made off with a 75-53 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, EIU is expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 5-4 all in all.

EIU is now 2-9 while IUPUI sits at 2-8. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are 357th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.6 on average. The Jaguars have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 357th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

IUPUI and Eastern Illinois both have one win in their last two games.