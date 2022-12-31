Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ IUPUI

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 8-6; IUPUI 3-10

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars and the Northern Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Jaguars were expected to lose against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. IUPUI took their matchup against Texas A&M-Commerce 62-52.

Meanwhile, NKU wrapped up 2022 with a 78-64 win over the Wright State Raiders.

The wins brought IUPUI up to 3-10 and NKU to 8-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars are stumbling into the game with the 353rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.3 on average. The Norses have had an even harder time: they are 47th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Kentucky have won six out of their last nine games against IUPUI.