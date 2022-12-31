Who's Playing
Northern Kentucky @ IUPUI
Current Records: Northern Kentucky 8-6; IUPUI 3-10
What to Know
The IUPUI Jaguars and the Northern Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Jaguars were expected to lose against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. IUPUI took their matchup against Texas A&M-Commerce 62-52.
Meanwhile, NKU wrapped up 2022 with a 78-64 win over the Wright State Raiders.
The wins brought IUPUI up to 3-10 and NKU to 8-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jaguars are stumbling into the game with the 353rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.3 on average. The Norses have had an even harder time: they are 47th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northern Kentucky have won six out of their last nine games against IUPUI.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Northern Kentucky 60 vs. IUPUI 41
- Jan 16, 2021 - IUPUI 65 vs. Northern Kentucky 63
- Jan 15, 2021 - IUPUI 74 vs. Northern Kentucky 69
- Feb 14, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 84 vs. IUPUI 70
- Jan 12, 2020 - Northern Kentucky 96 vs. IUPUI 71
- Feb 01, 2019 - IUPUI 83 vs. Northern Kentucky 77
- Dec 28, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 92 vs. IUPUI 77
- Feb 25, 2018 - Northern Kentucky 75 vs. IUPUI 56
- Dec 28, 2017 - Northern Kentucky 77 vs. IUPUI 59