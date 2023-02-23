Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ IUPUI

Current Records: Robert Morris 15-15; IUPUI 4-25

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Robert Morris Colonials will be on the road. Robert Morris and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Colonials have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Robert Morris and the Youngstown State Penguins on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Robert Morris wrapped it up with an 83-64 win at home.

Meanwhile, IUPUI ended up a good deal behind the Detroit Titans when they played on Sunday, losing 81-68.

This next contest looks promising for Robert Morris, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Colonials beat the Jaguars 77-70 in the teams' previous meeting last month. The rematch might be a little tougher for Robert Morris since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana Farmers Coliseum -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonials are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Robert Morris have won two out of their last three games against IUPUI.