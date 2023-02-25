Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ IUPUI

Current Records: Youngstown State 22-8; IUPUI 5-25

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars are 1-10 against the Youngstown State Penguins since January of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. IUPUI and Youngstown State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at IUPUI Gymnasium. The Jaguars are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, IUPUI beat the Robert Morris Colonials 81-75 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State lost to Robert Morris on the road by a decisive 83-64 margin.

IUPUI have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15-point spread they are up against. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Jaguars' win brought them up to 5-25 while the Penguins' loss pulled them down to 22-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: IUPUI is eighth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.5 on average. Youngstown State's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 83.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI Gymnasium -- Indianapolis, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Penguins are a big 15-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Youngstown State have won ten out of their last 11 games against IUPUI.