Halftime Report

Alabama A&M and Jackson State have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Alabama A&M leads 24-22 over Jackson State.

Alabama A&M came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 6-10, Jackson State 2-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Alabama A&M is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 148.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 62-52 to Alcorn State on Saturday.

Jackson State hasn't had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They walked away with a 77-70 win over Alabama State on Saturday.

Alabama A&M's defeat dropped their record down to 6-10. As for Jackson State, their victory bumped their record up to 2-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Alabama A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. It's a different story for Jackson State, though, as they've been averaging only 62.9. The only thing between Alabama A&M and another offensive beatdown is Jackson State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Alabama A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Jackson State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Jackson State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.