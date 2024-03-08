Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Jackson State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Arkansas Pine Bluff 56-40.
If Jackson State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-16 in no time. On the other hand, Arkansas Pine Bluff will have to make due with a 13-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Jackson State Tigers
Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 13-16, Jackson State 13-16
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Athletics & Assembly Center -- Jackson, Mississippi
What to Know
Arkansas Pine Bluff has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Saturday, the Golden Lions earned a 78-69 win over the Delta Devils.
Meanwhile, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid win over the Panthers on Monday, taking the game 79-74.
The Golden Lions' victory bumped their record up to 13-16. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to an identical 13-16.
Arkansas Pine Bluff is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Arkansas Pine Bluff is playing as the underdog, but their 6-11 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Jackson State when the teams last played back in February, falling 76-63. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Jackson State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 154 points.
Series History
Jackson State has won all of the games they've played against Arkansas Pine Bluff in the last 4 years.
- Feb 12, 2024 - Jackson State 76 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 63
- Mar 02, 2023 - Jackson State 67 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 63
- Feb 06, 2023 - Jackson State 88 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 84
- Mar 03, 2022 - Jackson State 87 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 79
- Feb 07, 2022 - Jackson State 60 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 47
- Mar 10, 2021 - Jackson State 74 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 62
- Mar 01, 2021 - Jackson State 64 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 58
- Feb 01, 2021 - Jackson State 63 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 55
- Mar 02, 2020 - Jackson State 76 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 56
- Feb 03, 2020 - Jackson State 49 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 45