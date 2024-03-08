Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Jackson State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Arkansas Pine Bluff 56-40.

If Jackson State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-16 in no time. On the other hand, Arkansas Pine Bluff will have to make due with a 13-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 13-16, Jackson State 13-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Athletics & Assembly Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Golden Lions earned a 78-69 win over the Delta Devils.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid win over the Panthers on Monday, taking the game 79-74.

The Golden Lions' victory bumped their record up to 13-16. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to an identical 13-16.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Arkansas Pine Bluff is playing as the underdog, but their 6-11 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Jackson State when the teams last played back in February, falling 76-63. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Jackson State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

Series History

Jackson State has won all of the games they've played against Arkansas Pine Bluff in the last 4 years.