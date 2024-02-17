Who's Playing

Florida A&M 4-18, Jackson State 10-14

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Williams Athletics & Assembly Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

After two games on the road, Jackson State is heading back home. They and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. Florida A&M took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Jackson State, who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Tigers beat the Golden Lions 76-63. That 13 point margin sets a new team best for Jackson State this season.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Panthers by a score of 61-58. That's two games in a row now that Florida A&M has lost by exactly three points.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 10-14. As for the Rattlers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 15 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-18 record this season.

Looking ahead, Jackson State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-6 against the spread).

Jackson State couldn't quite finish off the Rattlers in their previous matchup back in January and fell 88-86. Will Jackson State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Jackson State is a big 10-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Jackson State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Florida A&M.