Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Howard 4-6, Jackson State 2-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 12 a.m. ET Where: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Howard Bison on December 17th at Michelob Ultra Arena. Jackson State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 24 turnovers on Saturday.

Jackson State was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 89-55 defeat at the hands of the Cougars. Jackson State found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 24 to 8 on offense.

Despite their loss, Jackson State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Coltie Young, who scored 13 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Bison humbled the Royals with a 88-49 smackdown. That looming 88-49 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Howard yet this season.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 2-7. As for the Bison, their win bumped their record up to 4-6.

Odds

Jackson State is a 3-point favorite against Howard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

