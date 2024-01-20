Who's Playing
Prairie View Panthers @ Jackson State Tigers
Current Records: Prairie View 6-10, Jackson State 7-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Jackson State is heading back home. The Jackson State Tigers and the Prairie View Panthers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Saturday, the Tigers earned a 75-67 win over the Bulldogs.
Prairie View can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Delta Devils by a score of 71-60. The win was just what Prairie View needed coming off of a 79-58 loss in their prior contest.
The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for the Panthers, their win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-10.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Jackson State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Jackson State's sizeable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking forward, Jackson State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.
Odds
Jackson State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 146.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Prairie View has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Jackson State.
- Mar 09, 2023 - Jackson State 62 vs. Prairie View 60
- Feb 27, 2023 - Jackson State 61 vs. Prairie View 57
- Jan 14, 2023 - Prairie View 59 vs. Jackson State 50
- Feb 28, 2022 - Jackson State 59 vs. Prairie View 53
- Jan 15, 2022 - Jackson State 75 vs. Prairie View 64
- Feb 17, 2020 - Prairie View 70 vs. Jackson State 61
- Jan 20, 2020 - Prairie View 74 vs. Jackson State 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - Prairie View 79 vs. Jackson State 66
- Jan 19, 2019 - Prairie View 55 vs. Jackson State 51
- Feb 12, 2018 - Prairie View 63 vs. Jackson State 58