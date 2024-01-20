Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Prairie View 6-10, Jackson State 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

What to Know

After two games on the road, Jackson State is heading back home. The Jackson State Tigers and the Prairie View Panthers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Tigers earned a 75-67 win over the Bulldogs.

Prairie View can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Delta Devils by a score of 71-60. The win was just what Prairie View needed coming off of a 79-58 loss in their prior contest.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for the Panthers, their win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-10.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Jackson State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Jackson State's sizeable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Jackson State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Odds

Jackson State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Prairie View has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Jackson State.