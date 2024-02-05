Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Jackson State Tigers

Current Records: Southern U. 12-9, Jackson State 8-13

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, February 5, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Williams Athletics & Assembly Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Athletics & Assembly Center -- Jackson, Mississippi TV: ESPN2

What to Know

After three games on the road, Jackson State is heading back home. They and the Southern U. Jaguars will face off in a SWAC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. Jackson State is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Jackson State's game on Saturday was all tied up 29-29 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 70-62 to the Tigers. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Jackson State in their matchups with the Tigers: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, Southern U. waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They escaped with a win against the Braves by the margin of a single free throw, 71-70.

The Tigers have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season. As for the Jaguars, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-9 record this season.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Jackson State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Southern U., though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Jackson State's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

Jackson State came up short against the Jaguars in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 73-62. Will Jackson State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Jackson State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Southern U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Southern U. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Jackson State.