Who's Playing
Alabama A&M @ Jackson State
Current Records: Alabama A&M 6-10; Jackson State 3-12
What to Know
The Jackson State Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off in an SWAC clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 9 at Williams Center. Jackson State should still be feeling good after a victory, while Alabama A&M will be looking to right the ship.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Tigers sidestepped the Alabama State Hornets for a 61-58 win.
Meanwhile, Alabama A&M lost to the Alcorn State Braves on the road by a decisive 89-76 margin.
Jackson State is now 3-12 while Alabama A&M sits at 6-10. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Jackson State is 355th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.8 on average. The Bulldogs have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 18th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Jackson State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Alabama A&M.
- Jan 10, 2022 - Alabama A&M 60 vs. Jackson State 58
- Mar 04, 2021 - Jackson State 50 vs. Alabama A&M 35
- Mar 07, 2020 - Jackson State 54 vs. Alabama A&M 51
- Jan 06, 2020 - Alabama A&M 66 vs. Jackson State 57
- Mar 07, 2019 - Jackson State 66 vs. Alabama A&M 47
- Jan 05, 2019 - Jackson State 54 vs. Alabama A&M 51
- Mar 03, 2018 - Alabama A&M 66 vs. Jackson State 59
- Jan 03, 2018 - Jackson State 59 vs. Alabama A&M 56
- Mar 02, 2017 - Jackson State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 64
- Jan 02, 2017 - Jackson State 63 vs. Alabama A&M 51
- Mar 05, 2016 - Alabama A&M 54 vs. Jackson State 51
- Jan 04, 2016 - Jackson State 67 vs. Alabama A&M 66