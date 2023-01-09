Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Jackson State

Current Records: Alabama A&M 6-10; Jackson State 3-12

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off in an SWAC clash at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 9 at Williams Center. Jackson State should still be feeling good after a victory, while Alabama A&M will be looking to right the ship.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Tigers sidestepped the Alabama State Hornets for a 61-58 win.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M lost to the Alcorn State Braves on the road by a decisive 89-76 margin.

Jackson State is now 3-12 while Alabama A&M sits at 6-10. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Jackson State is 355th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 79.8 on average. The Bulldogs have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the 18th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jackson State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Alabama A&M.