Who's Playing

Alabama State @ Jackson State

Current Records: Alabama State 4-11; Jackson State 2-12

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Jackson State Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Williams Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Jackson State escaped with a win on Monday against the Alcorn State Braves by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Alabama State proved too difficult a challenge. The Hornets captured a comfortable 80-66 victory.

Jackson State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Jackson State is now 2-12 while Alabama State sits at 4-11. The Tigers are 0-1 after wins this season, Alabama State 2-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jackson State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Alabama State.