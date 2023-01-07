Who's Playing
Alabama State @ Jackson State
Current Records: Alabama State 4-11; Jackson State 2-12
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Jackson State Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in an SWAC battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Williams Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Jackson State escaped with a win on Monday against the Alcorn State Braves by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66.
Meanwhile, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Alabama State proved too difficult a challenge. The Hornets captured a comfortable 80-66 victory.
Jackson State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Jackson State is now 2-12 while Alabama State sits at 4-11. The Tigers are 0-1 after wins this season, Alabama State 2-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Jackson State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Alabama State.
- Jan 08, 2022 - Alabama State 72 vs. Jackson State 57
- Mar 06, 2021 - Jackson State 79 vs. Alabama State 54
- Jan 04, 2021 - Jackson State 60 vs. Alabama State 44
- Mar 05, 2020 - Jackson State 71 vs. Alabama State 59
- Jan 04, 2020 - Jackson State 70 vs. Alabama State 67
- Mar 12, 2019 - Alabama State 58 vs. Jackson State 49
- Mar 09, 2019 - Jackson State 82 vs. Alabama State 70
- Jan 07, 2019 - Alabama State 59 vs. Jackson State 57
- Mar 01, 2018 - Alabama State 62 vs. Jackson State 60
- Jan 01, 2018 - Jackson State 82 vs. Alabama State 73
- Mar 04, 2017 - Jackson State 65 vs. Alabama State 59
- Jan 04, 2017 - Jackson State 63 vs. Alabama State 60
- Mar 03, 2016 - Alabama State 71 vs. Jackson State 54
- Jan 02, 2016 - Jackson State 68 vs. Alabama State 61