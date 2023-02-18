Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Jackson State

Current Records: Alcorn State 14-11; Jackson State 9-17

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Tigers and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Everything went Jackson State's way against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Monday as they made off with a 91-64 victory.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday Alcorn State sidestepped the Florida A&M Rattlers for a 67-64 win.

The wins brought Jackson State up to 9-17 and Alcorn State to 14-11. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Jackson State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the 21st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Braves have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jackson State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Alcorn State.