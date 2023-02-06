Who's Playing
Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Jackson State
Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-13; Jackson State 6-17
What to Know
The Jackson State Tigers are 14-1 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Jackson State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Williams Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
The Tigers entered their game against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Jackson State as they fell 82-78 to Mississippi Valley State.
Speaking of close games: Arkansas-Pine Bluff was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 70-67 to the Alcorn State Braves.
Jackson State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
The losses put the Tigers at 6-17 and the Golden Lions at 10-13. Jackson State is 3-13 after losses this season, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6-6.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a 4-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Jackson State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Jackson State 87 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 79
- Feb 07, 2022 - Jackson State 60 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 47
- Mar 10, 2021 - Jackson State 74 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62
- Mar 01, 2021 - Jackson State 64 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 58
- Feb 01, 2021 - Jackson State 63 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 55
- Mar 02, 2020 - Jackson State 76 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56
- Feb 03, 2020 - Jackson State 49 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45
- Mar 04, 2019 - Jackson State 57 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56
- Feb 04, 2019 - Jackson State 65 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52
- Feb 26, 2018 - Jackson State 51 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 48
- Jan 29, 2018 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff 60 vs. Jackson State 58
- Feb 27, 2017 - Jackson State 62 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 51
- Jan 30, 2017 - Jackson State 74 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59
- Feb 29, 2016 - Jackson State 67 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56
- Feb 01, 2016 - Jackson State 66 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 53