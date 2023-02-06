Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Jackson State

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10-13; Jackson State 6-17

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers are 14-1 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Jackson State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will face off in an SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Williams Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Tigers entered their game against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Jackson State as they fell 82-78 to Mississippi Valley State.

Speaking of close games: Arkansas-Pine Bluff was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 70-67 to the Alcorn State Braves.

Jackson State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

The losses put the Tigers at 6-17 and the Golden Lions at 10-13. Jackson State is 3-13 after losses this season, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 6-6.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Odds

The Tigers are a 4-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jackson State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.