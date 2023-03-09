Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Jackson State

Regular Season Records: Prairie View A&M 13-18; Jackson State 13-18

What to Know

The Prairie View A&M Panthers and the Jackson State Tigers are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 9 at Bartow Arena in the first round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney. Prairie View A&M will be seeking to avenge the 61-57 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 27th.

Things were close when the Panthers and the Texas Southern Tigers clashed on Saturday, but Prairie View A&M ultimately edged out the opposition 78-74.

Meanwhile, Jackson State was able to grind out a solid win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Saturday, winning 68-60.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Prairie View A&M is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. But bettors beware: they are only 4-10 against the spread when favored.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Prairie View A&M enters the matchup with 15.3 takeaways on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Jackson State is stumbling into the game with the 351st most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jackson State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Prairie View A&M.