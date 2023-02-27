Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ Jackson State

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 12-17; Jackson State 10-18

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers and the Prairie View A&M Panthers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Jackson State will play host again and welcome the Panthers to Williams Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET Monday. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

This past Saturday, Jackson State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Texas Southern Tigers 71-69. Having forecasted a close victory for Jackson State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Speaking of close games: the Alcorn State Braves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Prairie View A&M proved too difficult a challenge. Prairie View A&M skirted past the Braves 75-71.

Jackson State is now 10-18 while the Panthers sit at 12-17. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Jackson State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Prairie View A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jackson State and Prairie View A&M both have seven wins in their last 14 games.