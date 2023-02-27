Who's Playing
Prairie View A&M @ Jackson State
Current Records: Prairie View A&M 12-17; Jackson State 10-18
What to Know
The Jackson State Tigers and the Prairie View A&M Panthers are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Jackson State will play host again and welcome the Panthers to Williams Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET Monday. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
This past Saturday, Jackson State narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Texas Southern Tigers 71-69. Having forecasted a close victory for Jackson State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Speaking of close games: the Alcorn State Braves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Prairie View A&M proved too difficult a challenge. Prairie View A&M skirted past the Braves 75-71.
Jackson State is now 10-18 while the Panthers sit at 12-17. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Jackson State has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Prairie View A&M has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Jackson State and Prairie View A&M both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Prairie View A&M 59 vs. Jackson State 50
- Feb 28, 2022 - Jackson State 59 vs. Prairie View A&M 53
- Jan 15, 2022 - Jackson State 75 vs. Prairie View A&M 64
- Feb 17, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 70 vs. Jackson State 61
- Jan 20, 2020 - Prairie View A&M 74 vs. Jackson State 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 79 vs. Jackson State 66
- Jan 19, 2019 - Prairie View A&M 55 vs. Jackson State 51
- Feb 12, 2018 - Prairie View A&M 63 vs. Jackson State 58
- Jan 15, 2018 - Jackson State 79 vs. Prairie View A&M 71
- Feb 11, 2017 - Jackson State 78 vs. Prairie View A&M 69
- Jan 14, 2017 - Prairie View A&M 63 vs. Jackson State 56
- Mar 10, 2016 - Jackson State 69 vs. Prairie View A&M 51
- Feb 15, 2016 - Jackson State 80 vs. Prairie View A&M 66
- Jan 18, 2016 - Jackson State 60 vs. Prairie View A&M 57