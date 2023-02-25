Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Jackson State

Current Records: Texas Southern 11-17; Jackson State 9-18

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers are 12-3 against the Jackson State Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Texas Southern and Jackson State will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Williams Center. Texas Southern should still be riding high after a win, while Jackson State will be looking to right the ship.

Texas Southern didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Monday, but they still walked away with a 64-59 victory.

Meanwhile, Jackson State lost to the Alcorn State Braves at home by a decisive 75-60 margin.

Texas Southern's victory brought them up to 11-17 while Jackson State's loss pulled them down to 9-18. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Texas Southern has only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 47th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Jackson State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi

Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Jackson State.