Who's Playing
Texas Southern @ Jackson State
Current Records: Texas Southern 11-17; Jackson State 9-18
What to Know
The Texas Southern Tigers are 12-3 against the Jackson State Tigers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Texas Southern and Jackson State will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Williams Center. Texas Southern should still be riding high after a win, while Jackson State will be looking to right the ship.
Texas Southern didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Monday, but they still walked away with a 64-59 victory.
Meanwhile, Jackson State lost to the Alcorn State Braves at home by a decisive 75-60 margin.
Texas Southern's victory brought them up to 11-17 while Jackson State's loss pulled them down to 9-18. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Texas Southern has only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 47th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Jackson State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Williams Center -- Jackson, Mississippi
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas Southern have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Jackson State.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Texas Southern 84 vs. Jackson State 82
- Mar 09, 2022 - Texas Southern 54 vs. Jackson State 50
- Feb 26, 2022 - Texas Southern 81 vs. Jackson State 66
- Jan 17, 2022 - Jackson State 61 vs. Texas Southern 58
- Mar 12, 2021 - Texas Southern 84 vs. Jackson State 81
- Feb 15, 2020 - Texas Southern 77 vs. Jackson State 74
- Jan 18, 2020 - Texas Southern 77 vs. Jackson State 66
- Feb 18, 2019 - Texas Southern 77 vs. Jackson State 65
- Jan 21, 2019 - Texas Southern 75 vs. Jackson State 65
- Feb 10, 2018 - Texas Southern 86 vs. Jackson State 75
- Jan 13, 2018 - Jackson State 85 vs. Texas Southern 80
- Feb 13, 2017 - Jackson State 71 vs. Texas Southern 62
- Jan 16, 2017 - Texas Southern 67 vs. Jackson State 44
- Feb 13, 2016 - Texas Southern 76 vs. Jackson State 60
- Jan 16, 2016 - Texas Southern 71 vs. Jackson State 65