Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Austin Peay 10-12, Jacksonville 10-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Austin Peay Governors and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Swisher Gym. Austin Peay is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, the Governors couldn't handle the Eagles and fell 73-67.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 69-63 to the Knights. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Jacksonville in their matchups with Bellarmine: they've now lost six in a row.

Jacksonville struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Bellarmine posted 18 assists.

The Governors' loss dropped their record down to 10-12. As for the Dolphins, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-11 record this season.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Austin Peay haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.1 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Jacksonville, though, as they've been averaging 14.5 turnovers per game. Given Austin Peay's sizeable advantage in that area, Jacksonville will need to find a way to close that gap.

Austin Peay came up short against Jacksonville in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 60-56. Can Austin Peay avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.