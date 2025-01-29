Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: FGCU 11-10, Jacksonville 13-7

What to Know

FGCU is 9-1 against Jacksonville since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Swisher Gym. Coming off a loss in a game the Eagles were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

FGCU is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Eastern Kentucky just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell to the Colonels 81-77. The Eagles haven't had much luck with the Colonels recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

FGCU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Eastern Kentucky pulled down 14.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville entered their tilt with Queens on Saturday with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. They walked away with an 87-77 victory over the Royals.

FGCU's defeat dropped their record down to 11-10. As for Jacksonville, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season.

While only FGCU took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Jacksonville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played FGCU.

FGCU came out on top in a nail-biter against Jacksonville when the teams last played back in March of 2024, sneaking past 59-57. Does FGCU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Jacksonville turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Jacksonville is a slight 2.5-point favorite against FGCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

FGCU has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.