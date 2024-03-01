Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: FGCU 13-17, Jacksonville 14-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

FGCU is 9-1 against the Dolphins since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Swisher Gym. Jacksonville took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on FGCU, who comes in off a win.

North Florida typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday FGCU proved too difficult a challenge. They were the clear victor by a 79-60 margin over the Ospreys. The victory made it back-to-back wins for FGCU.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins couldn't handle the Hatters on Wednesday and fell 86-73. Jacksonville has struggled against the Hatters recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Eagles' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-17. As for the Dolphins, they now have a losing record at 14-15.

FGCU was able to grind out a solid win over the Dolphins in their previous matchup back in January, winning 80-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for FGCU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

FGCU has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.