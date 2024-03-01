Who's Playing
FGCU Eagles @ Jacksonville Dolphins
Current Records: FGCU 13-17, Jacksonville 14-15
How To Watch
- When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
FGCU is 9-1 against the Dolphins since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Swisher Gym. Jacksonville took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on FGCU, who comes in off a win.
North Florida typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday FGCU proved too difficult a challenge. They were the clear victor by a 79-60 margin over the Ospreys. The victory made it back-to-back wins for FGCU.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins couldn't handle the Hatters on Wednesday and fell 86-73. Jacksonville has struggled against the Hatters recently, as their matchup on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
The Eagles' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-17. As for the Dolphins, they now have a losing record at 14-15.
FGCU was able to grind out a solid win over the Dolphins in their previous matchup back in January, winning 80-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for FGCU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
FGCU has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.
- Jan 04, 2024 - FGCU 80 vs. Jacksonville 70
- Feb 11, 2023 - FGCU 62 vs. Jacksonville 51
- Dec 31, 2022 - FGCU 72 vs. Jacksonville 65
- Feb 26, 2022 - FGCU 76 vs. Jacksonville 69
- Jan 08, 2022 - Jacksonville 69 vs. FGCU 66
- Feb 27, 2020 - FGCU 73 vs. Jacksonville 67
- Jan 30, 2020 - FGCU 63 vs. Jacksonville 61
- Mar 01, 2019 - FGCU 77 vs. Jacksonville 74
- Feb 02, 2019 - FGCU 73 vs. Jacksonville 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - FGCU 80 vs. Jacksonville 55