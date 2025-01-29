Who's Playing

FGCU Eagles @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: FGCU 11-10, Jacksonville 13-7

What to Know

FGCU is 9-1 against Jacksonville since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Swisher Gym.

FGCU is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Eastern Kentucky just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell to the Colonels 81-77. The Eagles didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

FGCU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Eastern Kentucky pulled down 14.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.8 points) and they went ahead and made it seven on Saturday. They came out on top against the Royals by a score of 87-77.

FGCU's loss dropped their record down to 11-10. As for Jacksonville, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season.

FGCU skirted past Jacksonville 59-57 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Does FGCU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Jacksonville turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

FGCU has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.