Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: North Florida 15-13, Jacksonville 13-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the North Florida Ospreys and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Swisher Gym. North Florida will be strutting in after a win while the Dolphins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Kennesaw State typically has all the answers at home, but on Friday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, they made off with a 82-81 win over the Owls. The victory made it back-to-back wins for North Florida.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins came up short against the Royals on Friday and fell 74-65. Jacksonville has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Ospreys' victory bumped their record up to 15-13. As for the Dolphins, their loss was their 11th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: North Florida have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 36.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Jacksonville, though, as they've only made 31% of their threes this season. Given North Florida's sizable advantage in that area, the Dolphins will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Florida beat the Dolphins 82-74 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Florida since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

North Florida has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.

  • Jan 12, 2024 - North Florida 82 vs. Jacksonville 74
  • Feb 04, 2023 - North Florida 65 vs. Jacksonville 58
  • Feb 02, 2023 - North Florida 76 vs. Jacksonville 63
  • Feb 23, 2022 - Jacksonville 71 vs. North Florida 39
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Jacksonville 54 vs. North Florida 51
  • Jan 09, 2021 - North Florida 70 vs. Jacksonville 68
  • Jan 08, 2021 - Jacksonville 66 vs. North Florida 65
  • Mar 03, 2020 - North Florida 91 vs. Jacksonville 88
  • Feb 13, 2020 - North Florida 81 vs. Jacksonville 66
  • Jan 16, 2020 - North Florida 75 vs. Jacksonville 68