Who's Playing
North Florida Ospreys @ Jacksonville Dolphins
Current Records: North Florida 15-13, Jacksonville 13-14
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the North Florida Ospreys and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Swisher Gym. North Florida will be strutting in after a win while the Dolphins will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Kennesaw State typically has all the answers at home, but on Friday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, they made off with a 82-81 win over the Owls. The victory made it back-to-back wins for North Florida.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins came up short against the Royals on Friday and fell 74-65. Jacksonville has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Ospreys' victory bumped their record up to 15-13. As for the Dolphins, their loss was their 11th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-14.
Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: North Florida have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 36.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Jacksonville, though, as they've only made 31% of their threes this season. Given North Florida's sizable advantage in that area, the Dolphins will need to find a way to close that gap.
North Florida beat the Dolphins 82-74 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Florida since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
North Florida has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.
- Jan 12, 2024 - North Florida 82 vs. Jacksonville 74
- Feb 04, 2023 - North Florida 65 vs. Jacksonville 58
- Feb 02, 2023 - North Florida 76 vs. Jacksonville 63
- Feb 23, 2022 - Jacksonville 71 vs. North Florida 39
- Jan 15, 2022 - Jacksonville 54 vs. North Florida 51
- Jan 09, 2021 - North Florida 70 vs. Jacksonville 68
- Jan 08, 2021 - Jacksonville 66 vs. North Florida 65
- Mar 03, 2020 - North Florida 91 vs. Jacksonville 88
- Feb 13, 2020 - North Florida 81 vs. Jacksonville 66
- Jan 16, 2020 - North Florida 75 vs. Jacksonville 68