North Florida Ospreys @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: North Florida 15-13, Jacksonville 13-14

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the North Florida Ospreys and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Swisher Gym. North Florida will be strutting in after a win while the Dolphins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Kennesaw State typically has all the answers at home, but on Friday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, they made off with a 82-81 win over the Owls. The victory made it back-to-back wins for North Florida.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins came up short against the Royals on Friday and fell 74-65. Jacksonville has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Ospreys' victory bumped their record up to 15-13. As for the Dolphins, their loss was their 11th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: North Florida have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 36.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Jacksonville, though, as they've only made 31% of their threes this season. Given North Florida's sizable advantage in that area, the Dolphins will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Florida beat the Dolphins 82-74 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Florida since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

North Florida has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.