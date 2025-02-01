Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: North Florida 11-11, Jacksonville 13-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the North Florida Ospreys and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Swisher Gym. The Ospreys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.7 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, North Florida needed a bit of extra time to put away Stetson. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Hatters 101-100. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took an 83-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of FGCU. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Dolphins in their matchups with the Eagles: they've now lost six in a row.

The victory got North Florida back to even at 11-11. As for Jacksonville, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Florida has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

North Florida is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: North Florida is playing as the underdog, but their 4-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Jacksonville is a big 8.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 7.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Jacksonville.