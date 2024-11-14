Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: SC State 1-1, Jacksonville 1-1

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs are taking a road trip to face off against the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swisher Gym. The Dolphins took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bulldogs, who come in off a win.

SC State took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They claimed a resounding 94-48 win over Voorhees. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-20.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville couldn't handle Furman on Monday and fell 78-69. The Dolphins have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, Jacksonville smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 12 consecutive games dating back to last season.

SC State's victory was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 1-1. As for Jacksonville, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SC State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

SC State barely slipped by Jacksonville when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 86-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for SC State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Jacksonville is a solid 6.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

SC State has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Jacksonville.