Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: Stetson 18-11, Jacksonville 14-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Stetson has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Jacksonville Dolphins will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Swisher Gym. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 161.5-over/under line set for Stetson's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with an 84-72 victory over the Owls on Saturday.

Meanwhile, after a 82-74 finish the last time they played, Jacksonville and the Ospreys decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Dolphins walked away with a 62-50 victory over the Ospreys on Friday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 12 to 1 on the offensive boards, as Jacksonville did.

The Hatters have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-11 record this season. As for the Dolphins, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-14.

Stetson strolled past the Dolphins in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 71-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stetson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Jacksonville and Stetson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.