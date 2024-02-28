Who's Playing
Stetson Hatters @ Jacksonville Dolphins
Current Records: Stetson 18-11, Jacksonville 14-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Stetson has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Jacksonville Dolphins will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Swisher Gym. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
We saw a pretty high 161.5-over/under line set for Stetson's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with an 84-72 victory over the Owls on Saturday.
Meanwhile, after a 82-74 finish the last time they played, Jacksonville and the Ospreys decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Dolphins walked away with a 62-50 victory over the Ospreys on Friday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 12 to 1 on the offensive boards, as Jacksonville did.
The Hatters have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-11 record this season. As for the Dolphins, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-14.
Stetson strolled past the Dolphins in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 71-55. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stetson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Jacksonville and Stetson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Stetson 71 vs. Jacksonville 55
- Feb 09, 2023 - Stetson 70 vs. Jacksonville 67
- Jan 05, 2023 - Stetson 73 vs. Jacksonville 61
- Feb 16, 2022 - Jacksonville 67 vs. Stetson 45
- Jan 11, 2022 - Jacksonville 57 vs. Stetson 50
- Feb 20, 2021 - Jacksonville 86 vs. Stetson 82
- Feb 19, 2021 - Stetson 91 vs. Jacksonville 75
- Feb 29, 2020 - Jacksonville 53 vs. Stetson 52
- Jan 18, 2020 - Stetson 64 vs. Jacksonville 59
- Feb 13, 2019 - Jacksonville 93 vs. Stetson 70