Who's Playing
Austin Peay @ Jacksonville State
Current Records: Austin Peay 8-14; Jacksonville State 9-13
What to Know
The Austin Peay Governors and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Governors will be looking to regain their footing.
Austin Peay found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-57 punch to the gut against the Kennesaw State Owls on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Jacksonville State proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville State managed a 72-67 win over Lipscomb.
Austin Peay is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
The Governors came up short against the Gamecocks when the teams previously met two seasons ago, falling 75-67. Can Austin Peay avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama
Odds
The Gamecocks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Austin Peay have won five out of their last eight games against Jacksonville State.
- Feb 27, 2021 - Jacksonville State 75 vs. Austin Peay 67
- Jan 23, 2021 - Jacksonville State 76 vs. Austin Peay 70
- Jan 11, 2020 - Austin Peay 71 vs. Jacksonville State 67
- Feb 02, 2019 - Austin Peay 74 vs. Jacksonville State 71
- Feb 17, 2018 - Austin Peay 60 vs. Jacksonville State 57
- Jan 13, 2018 - Austin Peay 87 vs. Jacksonville State 67
- Jan 07, 2017 - Jacksonville State 71 vs. Austin Peay 68
- Jan 07, 2016 - Austin Peay 73 vs. Jacksonville State 54