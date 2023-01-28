Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-14; Jacksonville State 9-13

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Governors will be looking to regain their footing.

Austin Peay found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-57 punch to the gut against the Kennesaw State Owls on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Jacksonville State proved too difficult a challenge. Jacksonville State managed a 72-67 win over Lipscomb.

Austin Peay is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

The Governors came up short against the Gamecocks when the teams previously met two seasons ago, falling 75-67. Can Austin Peay avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gamecocks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Austin Peay have won five out of their last eight games against Jacksonville State.