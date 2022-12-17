Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: Little Rock 3-7; Jacksonville State 5-5

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans will take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on the road at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Little Rock made easy work of the Philander Smith Panthers on Monday and carried off an 83-54 win.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the Reinhardt Eagles at home 97-63.

Little Rock is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Little Rock, who are 4-4 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Little Rock to 3-7 and Jacksonville State to 5-5. With both the Trojans and Jacksonville State swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.26

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Jacksonville State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.