Who's Playing
North Florida @ Jacksonville State
Current Records: North Florida 7-9; Jacksonville State 7-10
What to Know
An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the North Florida Ospreys at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Jacksonville State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 75-62 to the Bellarmine Knights.
Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" North Florida with an 82-57 beatdown courtesy of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles this past Saturday.
The losses put the Gamecocks at 7-10 and the Ospreys at 7-9. Jacksonville State is 4-5 after losses this year, North Florida 5-3.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Jacksonville State and North Florida both have one win in their last two games.
- Feb 03, 2022 - North Florida 88 vs. Jacksonville State 76
- Nov 21, 2018 - Jacksonville State 83 vs. North Florida 78