Who's Playing

North Florida @ Jacksonville State

Current Records: North Florida 7-9; Jacksonville State 7-10

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the North Florida Ospreys at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Jacksonville State received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 75-62 to the Bellarmine Knights.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" North Florida with an 82-57 beatdown courtesy of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles this past Saturday.

The losses put the Gamecocks at 7-10 and the Ospreys at 7-9. Jacksonville State is 4-5 after losses this year, North Florida 5-3.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville State and North Florida both have one win in their last two games.