Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Bellarmine 13-16; Jacksonville 13-14

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights are 4-0 against the Jacksonville Dolphins since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Knights and Jacksonville will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5 p.m. ET at Swisher Gym. Bellarmine should still be riding high after a victory, while Jacksonville will be looking to get back in the win column.

Bellarmine escaped with a win on Sunday against the Cent. Arkansas Bears by the margin of a single free throw, 68-67.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Jacksonville as they fell 62-59 to the Lipscomb Bisons this past Saturday.

Bellarmine's win brought them up to 13-16 while the Dolphins' loss pulled them down to 13-14. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knights are stumbling into the game with the 35th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.4 on average. Jacksonvilles have had an even harder time: they are sixth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bellarmine have won all of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last nine years.