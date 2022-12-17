Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Charleston Southern 3-6; Jacksonville 5-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Jacksonville Dolphins are heading back home. They will take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Swisher Gym. Charleston Southern should still be riding high after a victory, while the Dolphins will be looking to right the ship.

Jacksonville has to be hurting after a devastating 81-53 defeat at the hands of the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee State Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Charleston Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Charleston Southern had just enough and edged out Tennessee State 91-87. It took five tries, but the Buccaneers can finally say that they have a win on the road.

The Dolphins are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Jacksonville is now 5-3 while Charleston Southern sits at 3-6. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Jacksonville ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.9 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Buccaneers are 17th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Charleston Southern.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.