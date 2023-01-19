Who's Playing

Liberty @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Liberty 14-5; Jacksonville 10-7

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Jacksonville and the Liberty Flames will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Swisher Gym. The teams split their matchups last year, with Liberty winning the first 88-49 at home and the Dolphins taking the second 73-69.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Jacksonville beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 68-62 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Liberty made easy work of the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Saturday and carried off an 82-62 win.

Jacksonville is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Dolphins are now 10-7 while the Flames sit at 14-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Jacksonville is stumbling into the game with the 11th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.8 on average. Liberty's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Flames, as the game opened with the Flames as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Liberty have won eight out of their last nine games against Jacksonville.