Who's Playing

North Florida @ Jacksonville

Current Records: North Florida 8-14; Jacksonville 12-9

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins won both of their matches against the North Florida Ospreys last season (54-51 and 71-39) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Dolphins and North Florida will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET at Swisher Gym. Jacksonville will be strutting in after a win while North Florida will be stumbling in from a loss.

Jacksonville beat the Cent. Arkansas Bears 74-64 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between North Florida and the North Alabama Lions this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Ospreys falling 91-78 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Jacksonville's victory brought them up to 12-9 while North Florida's defeat pulled them down to 8-14. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Jacksonville is stumbling into the matchup with the 358th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.7 on average. North Floridas have had an even harder time: they are 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Florida have won ten out of their last 16 games against Jacksonville.