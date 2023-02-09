Who's Playing

Stetson @ Jacksonville

Current Records: Stetson 13-10; Jacksonville 12-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Stetson Hatters will be on the road. Stetson and the Jacksonville Dolphins will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swisher Gym. The Hatters will be strutting in after a win while Jacksonville will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Stetson and the Cent. Arkansas Bears this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Stetson wrapped it up with a 99-80 victory at home.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville came up short against the North Florida Ospreys this past Saturday, falling 65-58.

Stetson's victory brought them up to 13-10 while the Dolphins' loss pulled them down to 12-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hatters are stumbling into the matchup with the 25th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. Jacksonville has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Stetson.