Who's Playing
Stetson @ Jacksonville
Current Records: Stetson 13-10; Jacksonville 12-11
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Stetson Hatters will be on the road. Stetson and the Jacksonville Dolphins will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swisher Gym. The Hatters will be strutting in after a win while Jacksonville will be stumbling in from a defeat.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Stetson and the Cent. Arkansas Bears this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Stetson wrapped it up with a 99-80 victory at home.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville came up short against the North Florida Ospreys this past Saturday, falling 65-58.
Stetson's victory brought them up to 13-10 while the Dolphins' loss pulled them down to 12-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hatters are stumbling into the matchup with the 25th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. Jacksonville has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida
Series History
Jacksonville have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Stetson.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Stetson 73 vs. Jacksonville 61
- Feb 16, 2022 - Jacksonville 67 vs. Stetson 45
- Jan 11, 2022 - Jacksonville 57 vs. Stetson 50
- Feb 20, 2021 - Jacksonville 86 vs. Stetson 82
- Feb 19, 2021 - Stetson 91 vs. Jacksonville 75
- Feb 29, 2020 - Jacksonville 53 vs. Stetson 52
- Jan 18, 2020 - Stetson 64 vs. Jacksonville 59
- Feb 13, 2019 - Jacksonville 93 vs. Stetson 70
- Jan 30, 2019 - Jacksonville 72 vs. Stetson 57
- Jan 29, 2018 - Jacksonville 68 vs. Stetson 67
- Jan 24, 2018 - Jacksonville 76 vs. Stetson 69
- Jan 30, 2017 - Jacksonville 89 vs. Stetson 86
- Jan 25, 2017 - Jacksonville 103 vs. Stetson 92
- Feb 06, 2016 - Jacksonville 96 vs. Stetson 88
- Jan 30, 2016 - Jacksonville 75 vs. Stetson 60