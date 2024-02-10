Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Akron 18-5, James Madison 21-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

Akron has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the James Madison Dukes at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Akron proved on Tuesday. They put the hurt on the Chippewas with a sharp 68-47 win.

Meanwhile, James Madison had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 26.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They secured a 77-73 W over the Red Wolves.

The Zips pushed their record up to 18-5 with that victory, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.2 points per game. As for the Dukes, their win bumped their record up to 21-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Akron have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Akron is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They and James Madison have both performed well against the spread, with Akron at 12-8-1 and the Dukes at 6-4 ATS.

Odds

James Madison is a solid 6-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Dukes, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.