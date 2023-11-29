Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Buffalo 1-5, James Madison 6-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls' road trip will continue as they head out to face the James Madison Dukes at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Buffalo might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 22 turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored Buffalo last Wednesday, but the final result did not. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 89-64 to the Gaels. Buffalo found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, James Madison put another one in the bag on Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 95-64 win over the Bulldogs.

Noah Freidel was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 0 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Raekwon Horton, who scored 13 points.

The losses dropped the Bulls to 1-5 and the Gaels to 2-3.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Buffalo have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Buffalo was pulverized by James Madison 97-62 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Can Buffalo avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.