Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 6-14, James Madison 18-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Coastal Carolina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Atlantic Union Bank Center. James Madison took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Coastal Carolina, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Coastal Carolina ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Panthers out 85-83. With that win, Coastal Carolina brought their scoring average up to 75 points per game.

Meanwhile, the matchup between James Madison and App. State on Saturday hardly resembled the 59-55 effort from their previous meeting. The Dukes took a 82-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. James Madison's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Chanticleers' win bumped their record up to 6-14. As for the Dukes, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Coastal Carolina came up short against James Madison in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 73-66. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

James Madison has won both of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last year.