Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-13, James Madison 12-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

James Madison is 4-0 against Coastal Carolina since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes will be strutting in after a victory while the Chanticleers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, James Madison earned an 86-79 win over Georgia State. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Dukes.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 74-52 to Old Dominion. The Chanticleers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 39-18.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Coastal Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

James Madison has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-9 record this season. As for Coastal Carolina, their loss dropped their record down to 8-13.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: James Madison has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 7-12 ATS record.

Odds

James Madison is a big 13.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134 points.

Series History

James Madison has won all of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last 2 years.